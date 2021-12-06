Anne M. Holloway Sells 500 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $95.82 on Monday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

