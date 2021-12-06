Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,161 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

