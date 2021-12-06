Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Itzhak Goldberg Sells 40,215 Shares

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Itzhak Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $137,589.18.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 18.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

