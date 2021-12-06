Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Itzhak Goldberg Sells 40,215 Shares

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Itzhak Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $137,589.18.
NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $26.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 18.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
