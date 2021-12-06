Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Angi posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.72. Angi has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $156,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $2,385,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

