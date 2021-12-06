Analyzing Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) & ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Carso and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Carso and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $4.44 billion 1.59 $270.94 million $0.35 17.86 ITOCHU $97.76 billion 0.49 $3.63 billion $8.13 7.39

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Carso. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Grupo Carso pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITOCHU pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITOCHU is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Carso and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 7.34% 8.26% 4.99% ITOCHU 5.65% 16.48% 5.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Grupo Carso on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telephony, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants and infrastructure works in general; and oil and geothermic well drilling, and drilling services. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, office buildings, and housings; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; North America; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is

