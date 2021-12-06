Analyzing Braveheart Resources (RIINF) & Its Competitors

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Braveheart Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.92% -0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.37 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.13

Braveheart Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 798 3521 3798 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 69.09%. Given Braveheart Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Braveheart Resources rivals beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

