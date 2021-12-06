Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $20.97

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,934. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

