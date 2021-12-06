Analysts Set TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Target Price at GBX 372

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.83).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 234.48 ($3.06) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.