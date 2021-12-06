Analysts Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Target Price at $507.80

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TDY opened at $415.81 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $350.01 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,564,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

