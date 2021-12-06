Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $130.73

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

