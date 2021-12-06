Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price at $162.86

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.09. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

