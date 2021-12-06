Analysts Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $264.83

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company.

McDonald’s stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.80. 33,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,022. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.43. The firm has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

