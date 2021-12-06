Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $200.43

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.