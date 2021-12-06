Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $85.21

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EQR opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

