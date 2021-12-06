Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Target Price at $61.62

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNPQY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €55.00 ($61.80) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €63.00 ($70.79) to €66.00 ($74.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. 235,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

