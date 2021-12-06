Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target at $56.43

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.57. 196,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.