Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.00. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in GMS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. GMS has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

