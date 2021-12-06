Analysts Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $109.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $407.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akumin.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Clarus Securities increased their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of AKU traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
