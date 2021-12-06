Analysts Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $109.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $407.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akumin.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Clarus Securities increased their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth $51,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKU traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

