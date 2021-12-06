Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Zynga posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792,477. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

