Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($3.45). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

