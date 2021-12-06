Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $61.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the lowest is $59.60 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $242.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $247.25 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $257.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.22 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

