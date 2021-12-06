Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. RadNet posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 1,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

