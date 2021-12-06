Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $49.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.98 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Pulmonx by 762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,540. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

