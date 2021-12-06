Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

