Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $722.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post $722.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.97 million to $750.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 24,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

