Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,720,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.