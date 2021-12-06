AmsterdamCoin Trading Up 69.3% This Week (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,581.51 and approximately $24.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,229.75 or 0.99817149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00266456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.00422837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00187143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The Reddit community for AmsterdamCoin is https://reddit.com/r/AmsterdamCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amsterdam Coin, AMS, aims to be the cryptocurrency for Amsterdam using a ToR client to obfuscate transactions. The coin is a quark based algo with a proof of work element lasting 840000 blocks with a block reward of 10 AMS per block. The block time is 60 seconds and the proof of stake has an 8% reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

