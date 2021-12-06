AmonD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $7,050.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.