Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $202.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.15. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

