Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $290.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.