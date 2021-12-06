American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $691,469. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

