American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of APEI opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.