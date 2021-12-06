American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $840,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.30 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

