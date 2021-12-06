American Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.