American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.94 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

