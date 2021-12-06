American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,025 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 11.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of Caesars Entertainment worth $96,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $86.59 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

