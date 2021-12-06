American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 66,078 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,078 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 1.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Wynn Resorts worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

