American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,307 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 4.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $49.25 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.