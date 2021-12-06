Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.
AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,419.06.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
