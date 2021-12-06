Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,419.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

