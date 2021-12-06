Alzamend Neuro, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Alzamend Neuro had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALZN shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 170,319 shares of company stock valued at $426,724 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.