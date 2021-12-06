Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.56

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.56 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 2954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,950. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

