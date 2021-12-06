Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 1,632,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

