Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,736.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

