Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 255 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.38. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.