Alpha Omega Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,059,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,985,000 after buying an additional 124,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $80.35. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,152. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

