Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $84.10 million and $49.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00056184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.66 or 0.08510379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,326.47 or 0.99588655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00076493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

