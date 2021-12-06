Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Critical Contrast

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Frontier Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel $990.07 million 3.19 -$184.09 million $6.30 27.69 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegiant Travel.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel 7.71% -0.35% -0.09% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allegiant Travel and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel 0 1 9 1 3.00 Frontier Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus price target of $251.09, suggesting a potential upside of 43.93%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 64.90%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Allegiant Travel.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation, and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the operation of Kingsway Golf Course. The Other non-Airline segment includes the Teesnap golf course management solution and Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

