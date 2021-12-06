Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

NYSE BABA opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.