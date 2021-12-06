Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 504,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN opened at $82.80 on Monday. Albany International has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.