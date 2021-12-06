AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £994,332.78 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,299,102.14).

AJB opened at GBX 371 ($4.85) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJB. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

